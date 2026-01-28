Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 37 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 5,095 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RZG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services. Security Investors, LLC, which operates under the name Rydex Investments, serves as the investment adviser of the Fund. State Street Bank and Trust Company acts as the administrator of the Fund.

