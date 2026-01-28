Insider Buying: Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Purchases 545 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ferguson bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 545 per share, for a total transaction of £2,970.25.

Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Iain Ferguson acquired 333 shares of Personal Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 545 per share, for a total transaction of £1,814.85.

Personal Assets Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON PNL traded down GBX 1 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 544. 2,823,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,564. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 487 and a 12 month high of GBX 550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 529.75.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets ( LON:PNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Personal Assets had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 116.31%.

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term. It differs from other investment trusts in that its activities are defined not by any particular portfolio specialisation or investment method but by a desire to satisfy the personal requirements of those who invest in it.

