Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,160 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 34,477 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kingspan Group Trading Up 0.8%

KGSPY traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc is a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Kingscourt, Ireland, the company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of products designed to improve building energy efficiency, airtightness and overall sustainability. Kingspan’s core offerings include insulated wall, roof and floor panels, rigid insulation boards, and advanced glazing systems, alongside integrated water and energy management technologies such as rainwater harvesting and solar thermal solutions.

Over the decades, Kingspan has expanded its expertise beyond insulation, adding innovative façade systems, structural framing, and daylighting solutions to its portfolio.

