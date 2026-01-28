Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 32,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,264. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 22.08%.The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Company is a regulated utility specializing in the provision of potable water and wastewater collection services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplying treated water and effectively managing sewage collection systems under state and local regulatory frameworks. Its core mission centers on delivering safe, reliable water while complying with stringent environmental and public health standards.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, Middlesex Water has grown from a local water works enterprise into a multi?state utilities group.

