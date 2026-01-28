Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a 11.1% increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 231,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $674.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.48%.The firm had revenue of $64.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

