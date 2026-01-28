HC Wainwright Increases Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target to $7.25

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $7.00 target price on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

ITRG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 1,753,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $810.70 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 4,679.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 295.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 198,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 148,039 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company’s flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra’s business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

