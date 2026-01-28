PayPal USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $140.45 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD launched on August 7th, 2023. PayPal USD’s total supply is 3,806,404,082 tokens. The official message board for PayPal USD is newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2024-05-29-paypal-usd-stablecoin-now-available-on-solana-blockchain,-providing-faster,-cheaper-transactions-for-consumers. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 3,823,729,996.7815152. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99962342 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $127,465,255.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

