John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 1,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,771. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.