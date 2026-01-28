Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4706 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This is a 12.1% increase from Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

NYSEARCA OVL traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,055. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $54.61.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

