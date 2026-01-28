Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 473,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 149,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of -0.26.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

