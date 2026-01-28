Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 768.50 and last traded at GBX 752.50, with a volume of 12368985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 490 to GBX 750 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 600 to GBX 670 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 430 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 483.33.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Hochschild Mining

The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 494.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 386.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

In related news, insider Mike Sylvestre bought 1,620 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £5,362.20. Company insiders own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill. The ore at our operations is processed into silver-gold concentrate or dore.

Hochschild Mining plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.