Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.17 and last traded at GBX 7.17. 1,129,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 461,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.31. The stock has a market cap of £12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 EPS for the current year.

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

