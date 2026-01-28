Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 222,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 76,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Down 16.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -1.11.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia. The company also holds an interest at the Alberta diamond project consisting of two wholly owned claim blocks in the Buffalo Head Hills.

