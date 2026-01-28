Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.700 EPS.

Corning upgraded its Springboard plan to add $11 billion in incremental annualized sales by end?2028 (up from $8B) and now targets an internal + $6.5 billion by end?2026 with a high?confidence + $5.75 billion .

Fourth?quarter results were strong: sales rose 14% to $4.41B, EPS increased 26% to $0.72, operating margin reached (hitting the Springboard target a year early), and full?year free cash flow was $1.72B. Corning announced a multi?year, up to $6 billion agreement with Meta to supply Gen?AI high?density fiber/cable/connectivity and said similar large customer deals will support U.S. manufacturing expansions, often structured with customer prepayments and long?term commitments.

NYSE GLW traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,965,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,171. Corning has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $113.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 16.8% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

