Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,941 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the December 31st total of 261,757 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ERFSF. BNP Paribas Exane raised Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Eurofins Scient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eurofins Scient

Eurofins Scient Stock Down 0.2%

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. 920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Eurofins Scient has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.