Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 170 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 2,627 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Branicks Group Stock Up 3.0%
DDCCF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $2.57.
Branicks Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Branicks Group
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.