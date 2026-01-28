Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 170 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 2,627 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Branicks Group Stock Up 3.0%

DDCCF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Branicks Group Company Profile

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 358 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

