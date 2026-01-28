Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 197,633 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $106,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,603,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,402 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 35.6%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

