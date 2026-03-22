Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QBCRF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

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Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

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