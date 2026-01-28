Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,035,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,556 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $276,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,571,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.2%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

