Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 432.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 13,275,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,811,000 after buying an additional 1,752,324 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4,648.8% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,261,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,634 shares during the period. APS Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,666,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 62,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1786 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

