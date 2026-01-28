Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 13th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Shares of CRT opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 79.29% and a return on equity of 191.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.

