RBB Bancorp (RBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.
RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $367.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.
The company’s core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.
