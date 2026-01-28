iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW Shares Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 355,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

