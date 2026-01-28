BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 90.17%.
BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance
Shares of BRIG stock opened at GBX 228.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.61. BlackRock Income and Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 175 and a 52-week high of GBX 230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.96.
About BlackRock Income and Growth
