BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIGGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 90.17%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

Shares of BRIG stock opened at GBX 228.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.61. BlackRock Income and Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 175 and a 52-week high of GBX 230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.96.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

