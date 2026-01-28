Innealta Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH

Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,128,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 738.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,195,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,052,692 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 675,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $723.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

