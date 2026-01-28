iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 1331468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,878,000 after acquiring an additional 736,159 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,052,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,544,000 after purchasing an additional 733,152 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 617,396 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600,581 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,403,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

