United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

UPS reported better-than-expected results for Q4 and full-year 2025 with consolidated Q4 revenue of $24.5B , Q4 operating margin of 11.8% , and full-year revenue of $88.7B with a 9.8% operating margin.

, Q4 operating margin of , and full-year revenue of with a operating margin. Management accelerated its network reconfiguration and Amazon glide down (reduced Amazon volume by ~ 1M pieces/day in 2025 and plans another ~ 1M in 2026), saying they delivered $3.5B of savings in 2025 and are targeting an additional $3B of glide-down savings.

pieces/day in 2025 and plans another ~ in 2026), saying they delivered of savings in 2025 and are targeting an additional of glide-down savings. Near-term margin pressure is expected in 1H26 as UPS completes the Amazon glide down, transitions GroundSaver last?mile delivery to the USPS, and absorbs costs from the MD-11 retirement and lease replacements; full-year 2026 guidance calls for consolidated revenue of ~ $89.7B , operating margin ~ 9.6% , and EPS roughly flat to 2025.

, operating margin ~ , and EPS roughly flat to 2025. UPS took a $137M after?tax write-off for the MD?11 fleet in Q4, grounded the aircraft, and plans to replace capacity with ~ 18 Boeing 767 deliveries over ~15 months (expecting lower lease expense as new aircraft enter service).

after?tax write-off for the MD?11 fleet in Q4, grounded the aircraft, and plans to replace capacity with ~ deliveries over ~15 months (expecting lower lease expense as new aircraft enter service). UPS highlighted growth in strategic, higher?value businesses — global healthcare revenue of $11.2B, Digital Access Program revenue of $4.1B with SMB penetration at 31.8%, and UPS Digital/adjacent services growing ~24% year?over?year — supporting the company’s shift to higher-margin mix.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 guide — UPS posted $24.5B in Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates; it guided 2026 revenue to $89.7B, above Street consensus, driven by stronger international margins and higher-yield package mix. This is the main driver lifting the stock.

Higher, reliable cash return — UPS declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share (annualized yield ~6.1%), ex-dividend Feb. 17, supporting income-focused investor demand and providing a valuation floor relative to peers.

Analyst/institutional tone turning constructive — MarketBeat and other outlets note institutional accumulation, analyst upgrades and a narrative that UPS is transitioning to higher-margin, targeted growth areas, which reinforces the post-earnings rally.

Unusual options activity — a notable uptick in call buying (about 63,994 calls) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the beat/guidance.

Strategic shift in volume mix — UPS is deliberately reducing low-margin Amazon volume and refocusing on healthcare, cross-border and B2B, which should improve long-term mix but may depress near-term top-line growth during the transition.

Q4 included notable one-time charges — GAAP results reflect charges (aircraft retirement etc.) that reduced headline EPS; adjusted results beat, so investors must judge how recurring benefits offset one-offs.

Large job cuts and restructuring risk — UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational roles in 2026 (on top of ~48,000 cuts in 2025) as it unwinds work for Amazon and retools its network; this underscores the cost and execution risk of the separation and could pressure operations and near-term sentiment.

Scale and execution questions remain — repeated large layoffs and the Amazon unwind highlight structural challenges; if volume declines or execution slips, margins and growth could be weaker than management expects.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

