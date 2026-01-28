Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $619,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 173,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

