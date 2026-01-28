Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,918 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,583,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $410.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $416.45. The stock has a market cap of $461.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $2,387,888.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,136,637.94. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 197,725 shares worth $50,324,100. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. William Blair began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

