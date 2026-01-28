Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,197 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $274.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $279.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

