Truist Financial Corp Has $1.59 Billion Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,704,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,818 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,588,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 498,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

