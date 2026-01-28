Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $443,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $380.48 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $378.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.