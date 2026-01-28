Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCX Position Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCX opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0849 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.