Truist Financial Corp Acquires 23,204 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,982,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $238,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $488,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,634,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

