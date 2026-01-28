Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at HC Wainwright

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOLN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molecular Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

More Molecular Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Molecular Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Strong?Buy” and issued detailed EPS forecasts that are less negative than Street consensus (HCW: FY2026 (?$1.70), FY2027 (?$1.64) vs consensus (?$1.93)). The note includes quarterly EPS lines (e.g., Q1?Q4 2026: about ?$0.41 to ?$0.44; 2027 quarters ~?$0.45 to ?$0.39), implying a modest improvement in losses that can support investor optimism. HC Wainwright Research Note (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Strong?Buy” and issued detailed EPS forecasts that are less negative than Street consensus (HCW: FY2026 (?$1.70), FY2027 (?$1.64) vs consensus (?$1.93)). The note includes quarterly EPS lines (e.g., Q1?Q4 2026: about ?$0.41 to ?$0.44; 2027 quarters ~?$0.45 to ?$0.39), implying a modest improvement in losses that can support investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: These are analyst projections, not company guidance or reported results — they signal improved expectations but carry the normal execution and clinical development risks for a biopharma. Investors should watch upcoming company updates, clinical readouts, and cash?runway disclosures as the next catalysts.

About Molecular Partners

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company’s technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company’s development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.