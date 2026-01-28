Atrium Research Estimates Organto Foods FY2025 Earnings

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Atrium Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organto Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 27th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. Atrium Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organto Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$152.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands. It offers its products through bricks & mortar retail, online retail, convenience and on-the-go, and foodservice distributors.

