Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EQT FY2025 Earnings

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for EQT in a report released on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on EQT from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

EQT Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. EQT has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in EQT by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting EQT

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker price-target lifts: Wolfe Research and Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT’s target to $62 (Wolfe keeps an “outperform”; Siebert a “hold”), supporting upside vs. the current price. Wolfe Research target raise Siebert Williams Shank target raise

Broker price-target lifts: Wolfe Research and Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT’s target to $62 (Wolfe keeps an “outperform”; Siebert a “hold”), supporting upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A: EQT announced a large acquisition of Coller Capital (?£2.75bn), expanding its private-markets/secondaries platform — a strategic growth move that could materially lift long?term earnings and fee-generating business. Coller Capital acquisition

Strategic M&A: EQT announced a large acquisition of Coller Capital (?£2.75bn), expanding its private-markets/secondaries platform — a strategic growth move that could materially lift long?term earnings and fee-generating business. Positive Sentiment: Real?assets moves: EQT Real Estate closed large industrial property buys in Olyphant, PA and Glendale, AZ, showing active capital deployment in its real?estate arm and potential near?term asset value creation. Olyphant purchase Glendale purchase

Real?assets moves: EQT Real Estate closed large industrial property buys in Olyphant, PA and Glendale, AZ, showing active capital deployment in its real?estate arm and potential near?term asset value creation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed ahead of Q4 results — some shops trimming targets while others remain bullish; that keeps near-term sentiment volatile until results and guidance. Analyst sentiment piece

Analyst positioning is mixed ahead of Q4 results — some shops trimming targets while others remain bullish; that keeps near-term sentiment volatile until results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: EQT AB (EQBBF) Q4 highlights (record exits, partnerships) are out for the European-listed affiliate — useful context for global investors but not a direct driver of NYSE EQT’s near?term EPS. EQT AB Q4 highlights

EQT AB (EQBBF) Q4 highlights (record exits, partnerships) are out for the European-listed affiliate — useful context for global investors but not a direct driver of NYSE EQT’s near?term EPS. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple estimate changes and retains a “Strong Sell” — trimming FY2025 and FY2026 forecasts and cutting several quarter EPS estimates even as it raised a few short?term quarter estimates. The persistent negative stance and lowered annual outlook are a clear headwind for sentiment. (Source: Zacks/Multi?report summaries)

About EQT

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

