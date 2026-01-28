Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts Algorhythm FY2025 Earnings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Algorhythm in a research note issued on Monday, January 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.18) for the year. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Algorhythm’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Algorhythm in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Algorhythm Stock Performance

RIME opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.22. Algorhythm has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

