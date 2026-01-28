Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

BTDR opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $169.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 91.31% and a negative net margin of 115.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 57,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — BTIG reiterated a Buy and raised revenue estimates, keeping a higher price target that supports upside expectations for Bitdeer. This positive research note is a plausible catalyst for buying interest. BTDR Pursues Growth (InsiderMonkey)

Analyst bullishness — BTIG reiterated a Buy and raised revenue estimates, keeping a higher price target that supports upside expectations for Bitdeer. This positive research note is a plausible catalyst for buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report shows 0 shares and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure for late January — the data is likely a reporting anomaly and does not indicate material short pressure or a short?squeeze. (No external link provided in the release.)

Short?interest report shows 0 shares and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure for late January — the data is likely a reporting anomaly and does not indicate material short pressure or a short?squeeze. (No external link provided in the release.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or solicited lead?plaintiff interest in a securities?class action covering June 6, 2024–Nov 10, 2025; firms involved include Robbins LLP, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall Law, DJS Law Group and others — the flood of litigation notices increases legal overhang and may pressure the stock, especially with a Feb. 2 lead?plaintiff deadline. Robbins LLP Class Action Alert

Multiple law firms have filed or solicited lead?plaintiff interest in a securities?class action covering June 6, 2024–Nov 10, 2025; firms involved include Robbins LLP, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall Law, DJS Law Group and others — the flood of litigation notices increases legal overhang and may pressure the stock, especially with a Feb. 2 lead?plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating but cut their price target sharply to $14 (from $26.50 previously). The lower target signals reduced near?term upside from that broker and is a negative datapoint for investors. KBW rating/target report

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

