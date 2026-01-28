Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.