Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FISV. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.34.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

