Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Strong-Buy

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFRM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of AFRM opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923 over the last three months. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,258 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,315,000 after buying an additional 1,187,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Affirm by 294.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,706,000 after buying an additional 3,234,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

