First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

