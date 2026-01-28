Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Conrad Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and traded as low as $25.71. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $25.9090, with a volume of 2,065 shares traded.

Conrad Industries Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based shipbuilding and marine services company headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana. The company specializes in the design, construction and repair of steel-hulled vessels for commercial, offshore oil and gas, and government applications. Through its three shipyards in southern Louisiana, Conrad Industries offers end-to-end solutions, from initial engineering and fabrication to final outfitting and delivery.

Its primary product lines include offshore support vessels such as platform supply vessels and crew boats, inland towing vessels and tank barges.

