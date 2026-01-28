Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,361 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $698.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $686.89 and a 200 day moving average of $668.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $699.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

