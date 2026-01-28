Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Here’s Why

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 and last traded at GBX 66.90. Approximately 9,032,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 2,043,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.65.

Trending Headlines about Dr. Martens

Here are the key news stories impacting Dr. Martens this week:

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed a “buy” rating on DOCS, giving investor confidence that at least one broker sees upside versus the current market price. Berenberg Buy Reaffirmed

Berenberg reaffirmed a “buy” rating on DOCS, giving investor confidence that at least one broker sees upside versus the current market price. Negative Sentiment: Company says it will scale back discounts going into 2026 to protect margin, but warns this will likely flatten revenue — investors are reacting to the lower top-line outlook and a slower sales backdrop. Flat 2026 Revenue Guidance

Company says it will scale back discounts going into 2026 to protect margin, but warns this will likely flatten revenue — investors are reacting to the lower top-line outlook and a slower sales backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Retail demand deterioration reported: boot sales are slowing as fewer discounts deter shoppers, indicating weaker consumer response to the brand’s reduced promotion strategy. Boot Sales Slow

Retail demand deterioration reported: boot sales are slowing as fewer discounts deter shoppers, indicating weaker consumer response to the brand’s reduced promotion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines summarise the impact as a demand shock that has pressured the share price today — the combination of flat guidance and softer sales is the primary driver of the decline. Shares Fall After Demand Drop

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of £637.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.39.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dr. Martens

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robert Hanson purchased 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £75,840. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 97,130 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,816. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over

60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and

wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the

1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and

accessories.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.