HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.2850, with a volume of 13106000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

HUYA Stock Up 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.The firm had revenue of $215.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 10.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in HUYA by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

