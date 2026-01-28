Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 121244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORANY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Orange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORANY

Orange Trading Up 2.8%

Orange Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 395.0%.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange’s core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.