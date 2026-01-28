Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 135625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $932.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

