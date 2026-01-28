Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 135625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $932.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
