Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 5889468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several research firms recently commented on FLNC. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 1,794.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,868,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 1,770,090 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

